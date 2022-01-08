INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

NASDAQ INDT traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $80.26. 8,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,916. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.73. INDUS Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $56.30 and a 1-year high of $82.94.

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.42). INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $10.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Alternative Capital LP grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 653,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 255,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,883,000 after acquiring an additional 100,702 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INDUS Realty Trust Company Profile

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

