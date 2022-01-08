Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the November 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 132,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,513. The company has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.94 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 10.53%. Equities analysts predict that Infineon Technologies will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infineon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

