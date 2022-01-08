Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinity Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

INFI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 527,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 223,526 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

