InsaneCoin (INSN) Price Hits $0.0059 on Top Exchanges

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 27.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar. InsaneCoin has a market cap of $152,857.13 and $6.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.32 or 0.00322569 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00015872 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00009187 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000943 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000175 BTC.

INSN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 26,026,738 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insane Coin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. The Insane Coin moved to a new blockchain in order to support new features like Masternodes, POS v3, Darksend, Adaptive block sizes, VRX and more. “

