Insider Buying: Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler bought 10,000 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $15.60.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchview Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,675,000 after acquiring an additional 87,044 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,635,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,035,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 974,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,858,000 after acquiring an additional 171,688 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

