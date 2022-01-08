Insider Buying: Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) Insider Acquires A$10,034.00 in Stock

Alderan Resources Limited (ASX:AL8) insider Scott Caithness acquired 346,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$10,034.00 ($7,218.71).

Alderan Resources Company Profile

Alderan Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds interests in the Frisco project and the White Mountain epithermal gold project located in Utah. The company also has an option agreement to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Valley/Crossroads copper-gold and the Detroit gold-copper-molybdenum projects in Utah.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Alderan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alderan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.