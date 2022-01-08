Insider Buying: Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) Insider Acquires 21,505 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp (LON:INSG) insider Steven Wallace Cracknell bought 21,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £10,107.35 ($13,619.93).
LON INSG opened at GBX 46 ($0.62) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Inseego Corp has a 1 year low of GBX 43 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 91 ($1.23). The company has a market capitalization of £48.61 million and a PE ratio of 92.00.
Inseego Company Profile
