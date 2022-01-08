Insider Buying: Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Purchases 1,500,000 Shares of Stock

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) insider Storm McGrath acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$535,500.00 ($385,251.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get Kip McGrath Education Centres alerts:

About Kip McGrath Education Centres

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides supplementary English and maths education services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It sells franchises and offers services to franchisees in the education field. The company also provides tutorial assistance in English and maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kip McGrath Education Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.