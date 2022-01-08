Insider Selling: bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAO Sells 2,984 Shares of Stock

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CAO Jessica Whitten sold 2,984 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $31,152.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $53.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 1,610.78%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 3,217.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 4,861.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.