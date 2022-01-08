Insider Selling: Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman Sells $12,790,536.33 in Stock

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

D Keith Oden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, D Keith Oden sold 29,607 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.84, for a total value of $5,146,880.88.

On Friday, December 17th, D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of Camden Property Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $166.89 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 140.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.71 and its 200-day moving average is $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.29.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 246,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,760,000 after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,862 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 34,060 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

