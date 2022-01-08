Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:DD opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

