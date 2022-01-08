Insider Selling: DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Sells 1,145 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:DD opened at $83.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.49. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.37 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.23.
DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
