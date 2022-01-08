Insider Selling: Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Sells $5,471,128.95 in Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Director Dean Hager sold 140,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $5,471,128.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Hager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jamf alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, Dean Hager sold 134,216 shares of Jamf stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $4,631,794.16.

JAMF stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01.

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Jamf from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jamf from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jamf in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jamf by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 20,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,075,000 after buying an additional 10,674,758 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 38.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,507,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jamf by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,312,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Jamf by 17.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,211,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,197,000 after purchasing an additional 324,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Jamf by 14.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,159,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,484,000 after purchasing an additional 280,079 shares in the last quarter.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.