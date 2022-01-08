Insider Selling: Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Major Shareholder Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $71.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

