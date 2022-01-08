Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Sells 563 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:MAA opened at $216.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.83. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,223,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

