Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Sells $812,062.38 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

MDB opened at $429.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $238.01 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a PE ratio of -90.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 10.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 187,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,821,000 after buying an additional 18,096 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the third quarter worth about $2,954,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 24.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 62.1% in the second quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 76.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $539.59.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.