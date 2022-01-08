Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Sells 10,317 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 10,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $84,083.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.94 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $9.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 13.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

