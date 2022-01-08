Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells $225,131.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Marc Whitten sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $225,131.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marc Whitten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total value of $350,161.29.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $120.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.40 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.02 and a 200 day moving average of $134.25.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $286.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.14 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on U shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 25.8% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gruss & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the second quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

