Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett Sells 3,068 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $84,707.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Insmed stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.49.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 998,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 557,667 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

