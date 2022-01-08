International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.96) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.70) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.10) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 216.82 ($2.92).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 161.02 ($2.17) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 148.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.74. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 106.15 ($1.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.99). The stock has a market capitalization of £7.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.