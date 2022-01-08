InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 411 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $46,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 37.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock opened at $126.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.72. The company has a market capitalization of $343.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $108.70 and a 12 month high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.77.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

