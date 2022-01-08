Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.80.

Shares of ITCI opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,895 shares of company stock worth $19,232,700. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

