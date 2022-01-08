InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Shares Down 4.2%

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.20. 537,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,514,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and development of multi-tenant retail platform. Its retail properties include grocery-anchored community and neighborhood centers and necessity-based power centers. The company was founded on October 4, 20004 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

