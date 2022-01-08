Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Position Cut by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.70% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 614,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 197,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after buying an additional 94,880 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 4,421 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 152,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 145,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $22.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a 200-day moving average of $22.99.

