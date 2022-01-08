Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stake Cut by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4,839.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.15. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

