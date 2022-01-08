Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decrease of 42.2% from the November 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PEZ traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,089. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $77.75 and a 52 week high of $103.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

