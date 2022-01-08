Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:IVR)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 90.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.0%.

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $2.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $932.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.21. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco Mortgage Capital news, President Kevin M. Collins acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 15,236 shares of company stock worth $46,396. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 17.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 431,486 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the third quarter worth $90,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,213 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,446,000 after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the period. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

