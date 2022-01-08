Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 295,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,848,000 after acquiring an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.4% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $2,047,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.02 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $297.45 and a 1 year high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.