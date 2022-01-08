Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 539.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,109 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,526,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,367,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 646,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after acquiring an additional 246,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,008,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,182,000 after acquiring an additional 185,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS OMFL opened at $49.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.