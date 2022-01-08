Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 108,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,426,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $125.83 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.67 and its 200-day moving average is $155.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.