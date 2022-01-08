Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Milestone Advisory Partners’ 4th Largest Position

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 157,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 5.6% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $9,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 520.5% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,759 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 266.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 69,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 50,614 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $67.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.