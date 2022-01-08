Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,074 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $8,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 660.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $123.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $131.07.

