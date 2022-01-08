Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the November 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS MHIVF traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $2.05. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,467. Invesque has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.08.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

