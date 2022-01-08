Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) Short Interest Down 39.9% in December

Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,200 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the November 30th total of 842,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19.1 days.

IVSBF traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $25.00. 2,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180. Investor AB has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.65.

About Investor AB (publ)

Investor AB is an investment company. It operates through the following segments: Listed Companies, Patricia Industries and Investments in EQT. Listed Companies segment consists of listed holdings and majority-owned operating subsidiaries. The Patricia Industries segment includes the wholly-owned subsidiaries, Three Scandinavia and the former IGC portfolio and all other financial investments, except EQT and Investor’s trading portfolio.

