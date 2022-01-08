Investors Buy High Volume of Toronto-Dominion Bank Call Options (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 109,138 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,584% compared to the typical volume of 2,330 call options.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,922,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 50.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,733,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,592 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 34.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,011,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TD opened at $79.21 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $56.37 and a 1 year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.6958 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.55%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

