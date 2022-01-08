Invo Bioscience (OTCMKTS:IVOB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.64

Invo Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:IVOB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 46936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.65. The firm has a market cap of $547.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -331.00 and a beta of -0.81.

Invo Bioscience Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IVOB)

INVO Bioscience, Inc provides solutions in assisted reproductive technologies to the reproductive health care community in the United States, Asia, South America, Central America, Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa. The company offers the INVOcell device that is used in infertility treatment for the incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization, and early embryo development.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Invo Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invo Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.