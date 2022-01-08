ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $30.32 Million

Equities analysts expect ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to report sales of $30.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. ION Geophysical reported sales of $27.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year sales of $108.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.30 million to $109.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.07 million, with estimates ranging from $121.23 million to $122.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ION Geophysical.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 708.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ION Geophysical by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ION Geophysical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 24.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 297,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,588. ION Geophysical has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53.

About ION Geophysical

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

