IONChain (IONC) Price Hits $0.0034 on Exchanges

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, IONChain has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $408,946.12 and approximately $2,127.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IONChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IONChain Coin Profile

IONC is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

