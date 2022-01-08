Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) Shares Down 7.6%

Ipsidy Inc (NASDAQ:AUID) fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.32. 175,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 142,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42.

Ipsidy (NASDAQ:AUID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Stuart Stoller sold 50,908 shares of Ipsidy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $812,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUID. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ipsidy during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ipsidy Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUID)

Ipsidy, Inc engages in the delivery of secure, mobile, and biometric identity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Identity Management and Payment Processing. The Identity Management segment specializes in biometric software products in North America and Africa. The Payment Processing segment offers electronic payment gateway services in South America.

