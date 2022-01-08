IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Up 21.4% in December

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the November 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,339. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $38.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This is an increase from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.11% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

