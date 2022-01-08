Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,987 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.85 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -453.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James upped their price target on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BWS Financial raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

