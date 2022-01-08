IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IRNT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IronNet from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IronNet in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

IronNet stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. IronNet has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $1,080,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 384,100 shares of company stock worth $4,159,792 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IronNet during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in IronNet during the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

IronNet Company Profile

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

