iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.58. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

