iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Bought by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 181.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,946 shares during the quarter. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 95,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 958.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

BATS HEFA opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $30.88.

