iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Short Interest Up 25.0% in December

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $24.83. 3,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $26.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 1.65% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

