iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Holdings Lifted by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $78.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

