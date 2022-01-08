iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.87

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.87 and traded as high as $33.50. iShares MSCI Italy ETF shares last traded at $33.23, with a volume of 3,498,746 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

