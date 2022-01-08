iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) is BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 73.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 201,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,533 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 4.6% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $33,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,673 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,409,000 after acquiring an additional 629,980 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,814,000 after acquiring an additional 478,845 shares in the last quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,072,000 after acquiring an additional 328,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,786,000 after acquiring an additional 272,454 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $258.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.08 and a twelve month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

