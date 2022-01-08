iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lowered by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,276 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,865,000 after buying an additional 536,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,019,000 after buying an additional 510,435 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 48.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,526,000 after buying an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,842,000 after buying an additional 361,042 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,850,000 after buying an additional 326,909 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $290.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $226.77 and a 12-month high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.