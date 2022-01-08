iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,743 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.12. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

