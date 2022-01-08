iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 64.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $468.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $369.65 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

